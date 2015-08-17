US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
Aug 17 Wall Street opened lower on Monday as oil prices plunged towards six-year lows and data indicated manufacturing activity in New York state contracted in August.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.18 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,347.22, the S&P 500 lost 11.75 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,079.79 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 25.61 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,022.62. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
