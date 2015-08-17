NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after strong economic data boosted the housing sector and as investors bought recently battered shares in biotech and media.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.92 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,545.32, the S&P 500 gained 10.92 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.46 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,091.70. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)