Aug 18 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday following a 6 percent slump in Chinese shares and disappointing quarterly results from Wal-Mart.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.94 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,493.24, the S&P 500 lost 4.09 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,098.35 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 14.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,077.66. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)