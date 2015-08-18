NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 trading in its tightest daily range in nearly a month, weighed down by earnings-related selling in Wal-Mart and a drop in materials stocks on concerns about China's economic health.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.7 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,511.48, the S&P 500 lost 5.56 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,096.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.35 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,059.35. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)