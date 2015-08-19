Aug 19 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday as Chinese stocks had another roller coaster ride and investors await the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when interest rates will be hiked.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.96 points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,403.38, the S&P 500 lost 8.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,088.48 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 20.60 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,038.75. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)