Aug 24 Wall Street entered correction territory on Monday, with the Dow sliding below 16,000 for the first time since February 2014 following a more-than 8 percent drop in Chinese stocks and a selloff in oil and other commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 955.93 points, or 5.81 percent, to 15,503.82, the S&P 500 lost 94.92 points, or 4.82 percent, to 1,875.97 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 378.08 points, or 8.03 percent, to 4,327.96. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)