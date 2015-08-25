US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Aug 25 U.S. markets opened sharply higher on Tuesday as bargain hunters stepped in a day after Wall Street suffered its biggest rout in four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 272.12 points, or 1.71 percent, to 16,143.47, the S&P 500 gained 31.1 points, or 1.64 percent, to 1,924.31 and the Nasdaq composite added 150.18 points, or 3.32 percent, to 4,676.43.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)