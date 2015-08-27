Aug 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, a day after posting their biggest one-day gain in four years, as data showed the economy grew faster in the second quarter than initially thought.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 206.91 points, or 1.27 percent, to 16,492.42, the S&P 500 gained 23.52 points, or 1.21 percent, to 1,964.03 and the Nasdaq composite added 65.92 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,763.46. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)