NEW YORK Aug 27 Wall Street rallied in a volatile session on Thursday, fueled by optimism after strong U.S. economic data and by hints that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 369.26 points, or 2.27 percent, to 16,654.77, the S&P 500 gained 47.16 points, or 2.43 percent, to 1,987.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 115.17 points, or 2.45 percent, to 4,812.71.