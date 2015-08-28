Aug 28 Wall Street opened lower on Friday,
suggesting investors were wary of taking big positions into the
weekend after days of tumultuous trading that featured both the
market's worst day in four years and biggest two-day gain since
the financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.74 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 16,578.03, the S&P 500 lost 7.1
points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,980.56 and the Nasdaq composite
dropped 18.99 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,793.72.
