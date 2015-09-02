Sept 2 U.S. stocks opened up almost 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from steep losses a day earlier, after fresh intervention from China to support its markets helped calm jittery investors and oil prices reversed course to trade higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.47 points, or 0.96 percent, to 16,212.82, the S&P 500 gained 18.62 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,932.47 and the Nasdaq composite added 64.45 points, or 1.39 percent, to 4,700.56. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)