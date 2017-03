Sept 3 Wall Street opened slightly higher as U.S. data indicated a strengthening economy and the European Central Bank pledged to beef up or prolong its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.16 points, or 0.47 percent, to 16,427.54, the S&P 500 gained 8.1 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,956.96 and the Nasdaq composite added 14.96 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,764.94. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)