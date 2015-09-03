NEW YORK, Sept 3 Wall Street rose on Thursday
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi hinted at
additional stimulus measures and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report
that may figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to
lift interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.12 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 16,374.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.19
points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,951.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,733.50.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)