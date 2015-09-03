NEW YORK, Sept 3 Wall Street rose on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi hinted at additional stimulus measures and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that may figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to lift interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.12 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,374.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.19 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,951.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,733.50. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)