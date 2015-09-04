NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 1 percent on Friday after a mixed August jobs report did little to quell investor uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this month.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 272.18 points, or 1.66 percent, to 16,102.58, the S&P 500 lost 29.89 points, or 1.53 percent, to 1,921.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.58 points, or 1.05 percent, to 4,683.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)