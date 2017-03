Sept 8 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after weak economic data out of China increased hopes of more stimulus measures from the Chinese government.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was up 252.07 points, or 1.57 percent, at 16,354.45, the S&P 500 was up 26.94 points, or 1.4 percent, at 1,948.16 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 88.35 points, or 1.89 percent, at 4,772.27. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)