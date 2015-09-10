Sept 10 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday as investors were wary of taking big bets ahead of the crucial U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,243.95, the S&P 500 lost 2.04 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,940 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.17 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,751.35. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)