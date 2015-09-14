US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sept 14 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting that will decide on an interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.23 points to 16,432.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,961.67 and the Nasdaq composite added 9.00 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,831.35. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
