Sept 16 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on a rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,612.41, the S&P 500 gained 1.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,980.01 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.37 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,861.89.