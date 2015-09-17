Sept 17 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, with investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.83 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,724.12, the S&P 500 lost 3.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,991.89 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 7.84 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,881.40. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)