US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly lower
* Futures down: Dow 27 pts, S&P 3.25 opts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sept 21 The major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses late last week with help from Apple Inc and financial shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited Nasdaq's advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.54 points, or 0.77 percent, to 16,510.12, the S&P 500 gained 9.03 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,967.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,828.96.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.