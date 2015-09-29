Sept 29 U.S. stocks open higher on Tuesday, recovering some of their previous day's losses stemming from a selloff in shares of biotechs and raw materials producers.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.23 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,031.12, the S&P 500 was up 4.11 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,885.88 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.08 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,555.04. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)