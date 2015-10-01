Oct 1Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity was stronger than feared and investors awaited a raft of U.S. economic data.

U.S. weekly jobless claims data pointed to ongoing tightening in the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,325.93, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.60 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,624.76. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)