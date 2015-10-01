US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on upbeat jobless claims data
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Oct 1 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the monthly U.S. jobs report and the start of earnings season.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,271.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 6 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Thursday, a day after Wall Street saw its biggest reversal in 14 months following signals that the Federal Reserve could start unwinding its balance sheet this year.
* Fed balance sheet comments, tax reform worries trigger selloff