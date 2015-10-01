NEW YORK Oct 1 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the monthly U.S. jobs report and the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,271.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.

