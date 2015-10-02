Oct 2 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday
after data showed a lower-than-expected rise in nonfarm payrolls
in September, raising doubts that the economy is strong enough
to absorb an interest rate increase this year.
A small hike in rates could help calm volatile equity
markets and start giving the Fed some ammunition to deal with
any future economic slowdowns.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.05 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 16,187.96, the S&P 500 lost 14.19
points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,909.63 and the Nasdaq composite
dropped 58.21 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,568.88.
