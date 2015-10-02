NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stock indices jumped over 1 percent on Friday, reversing a sharp decline, after worries about the economy gave way to a robust rally in beaten-down energy and materials stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 200.36 points, or 1.23 percent, to 16,472.37, the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,951.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.69 points, or 1.74 percent, to 4,707.78.

For the week, the S&P and Dow rose 1 percent while the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)