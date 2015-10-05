Oct 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday hardened views that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.55 points, or 0.6 percent, to 16,571.92. The S&P 500 gained 13.79 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,965.15 and the Nasdaq composite added 35.17 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,742.95. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)