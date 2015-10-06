Oct 6 U.S. stocks fell marginally at the open on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the S&P 500's best 5-day run since 2011.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,762.87. The S&P 500 lost 2.38 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,984.67 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 13.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,767.31. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)