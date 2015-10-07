Oct 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices rose for the fourth day in a row, with Brent crude on track to post its best 4-day run in more than a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.71 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,872.9. The S&P 500 gained 9.96 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,989.88 and the Nasdaq composite added 25.80 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,774.16. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)