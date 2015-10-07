NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday, led by a rebound in biotechnology companies that pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level in three weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121.96 points, or 0.73 percent, to 16,912.15, the S&P 500 gained 15.9 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,995.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.79 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,791.15.

The Nasdaq Biotech Index rose 2 percent after falling 3.8 percent in the previous session.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)