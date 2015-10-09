(Refiles to correct USN)

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, ending the benchmark S&P's best week of the year on a quiet note as investors waited for U.S. companies to report third-quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.96, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)