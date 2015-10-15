Oct 15 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses, as investors assessed economic data and quarterly results of major U.S. banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,951.97, the S&P 500 gained 4.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,998.98 and the Nasdaq composite index added 15.44 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,798.29. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)