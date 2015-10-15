US STOCKS-Wall St down on weak auto sales, doubts about Trump agenda
* Indexes down: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after two days of losses, led by a rebound in financial shares following upbeat results from Citigroup.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 217.1 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,141.85, the S&P 500 gained 29.64 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,023.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.25 points, or 1.82 percent, to 4,870.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 3 Wall Street fell on Monday as auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.