NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after two days of losses, led by a rebound in financial shares following upbeat results from Citigroup.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 217.1 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,141.85, the S&P 500 gained 29.64 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,023.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.25 points, or 1.82 percent, to 4,870.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)