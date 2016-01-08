US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Jan 8 - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Chinese stocks recovered, oil prices rose slightly and data showed that hiring surged in December in the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.58 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,568.68, the S&P 500 gained 7.7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,950.79 and the Nasdaq composite added 33.94 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,723.37.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.