Jan 8 - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Chinese stocks recovered, oil prices rose slightly and data showed that hiring surged in December in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.58 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,568.68, the S&P 500 gained 7.7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,950.79 and the Nasdaq composite added 33.94 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,723.37.