Jan 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as crude oil prices edged off 12-year lows after flirting with $30 per barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.5 points, or 0.61 percent, at 16,499.07. The S&P 500 gained 11.43 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,935.1 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 44.24 points, or 0.95 percent, to 4,682.23. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)