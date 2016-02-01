Feb 1 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as weak Chinese economic data increased worries about a global slowdown and oil prices continued to slide.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.94 points, or 0.47 percent, at 16,388.36, the S&P 500 was down 9.67 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,930.57 and the Nasdaq composite was down 26.98 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,586.97. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)