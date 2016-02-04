Feb 4 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after weak U.S. economic data heightened investors' fears of a slowdown in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,317.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,909.49 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 11.69 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,492.55. (Reporting by Abhijith G; Editing by Don Sebastian)