NEW YORK, Sept 29 The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher after a volatile session on Tuesday, though concerns about the health of the global economy kept investors cautious after more than month of turbulence.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.84 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,048.73, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,884.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.65 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,517.32. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)