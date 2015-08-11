Aug 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan increased unease about the health of the world's second-largest economy and pushed the dollar higher.

At 9:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.56 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,512.61. The S&P 500 was down 10.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,093.69 and the Nasdaq composite was down 30.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,071.16. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)