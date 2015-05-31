(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Ryan Vlastelica and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK May 29 Shares of U.S. automakers may
finally be able to accelerate.
Investors are closely awaiting next week's May sales data,
expected to come in near record levels. Meeting those forecasts
could be enough to lift the sector - among the cheapest in the
market - putting the sting of product recalls and tepid recent
growth in the rear view mirror.
Estimated sales of 1.6 million new cars and trucks in May
would make for a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 17.4 million
vehicles, according to Edmunds.com, a car buying platform.
"This is going to be one of the best months ever," said
David Kudla, chief investment strategist of Mainstay Capital
Management in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Kudla sees May sales
approaching $40 billion, not far from the $40.3 billion record
in August 2014.
Weak auto results contributed to flat overall retail sales
in April, but May is expected to represent a rebound. Lower gas
prices could boost demand for sports utility vehicles and
trucks, which have higher price tags and better margins.
There is also pent-up demand for new vehicles as consumers
have been holding on to their cars for longer since the
financial crisis. The average age of U.S. cars is now between 10
and 11 years, Kudla said.
The timing of the Memorial Day holiday also helped May
sales, according to Jessica Caldwell, senior analyst at
Edmunds.com in Santa Monica, California.
"Because there was a full week of May after the holiday
weekend, shoppers had plenty of time to take advantage of the
deals being widely communicated in dealer and automaker
marketing messages," Caldwell said.
Credit for auto loans is expanding, a positive sign for the
sector, noted Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO
Private Bank in Chicago.
"The strong dollar created a headwind, and GM had some
high-profile product recalls, but given current trends, I would
expect sales growth to continue."
Both GM and Ford appear undervalued at current levels. GM's
forward price-to-earnings ratio is 7.62, well below the S&P
500's 17.4 ratio, while Ford's P/E is 8.77, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Both also rank among the cheapest S&P 500 stocks per
StarMine's intrinsic value, which looks at anticipated growth
over the next decade. GM is the fourth-cheapest stock in the S&P
by this metric, with StarMine estimating that shares should
trade at $81.69, more than twice its Thursday closing price of
$36.39. StarMine calculates that Ford is the 10th cheapest stock
in the S&P, and that it would need to rise 79 percent to meet
its intrinsic value.
Despite that, shares of Ford are down 1.7 percent in 2015,
underperforming the S&P's 2.6 percent rise. GM is up 3 percent
on the year, thanks largely to a $5 billion stock buyback
program announced in March.
While auto stocks could rally if the sales come in as
expected, it could spell bad news for the broader market, as any
sign of consumer strength could nudge the U.S. Federal Reserve
into raising interest rates more quickly that is currently
anticipated. Most analysts expect the first rate hike to come
later this year, but opinions are split on whether it will occur
in September or December.
"Good data would make the Fed raise rates sooner. I believe
the stock market would sell off (on strong auto data) because it
would shorten that timeline," said Battle who expects a rate
hike in the fall.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew and Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)