By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Anxiety about Greece and
uncertainty about the timing of higher U.S. interest rates may
keep Wall Street on edge early next week, but one ray of hope
for investors could be an unusually long streak of ambivalence
on Main Street.
Seen by some as a contrarian indicator of future stock
market performance, a weekly poll of individual investors showed
positive sentiment for stocks remained below average for the
16th straight week despite a solid uptick in optimism.
The last time bullishness in the American Association of
Individual Investors' sentiment survey remained below average
for so long was in August 2012.
Many professional investors view enthusiasm among
do-it-yourselfers as a warning that the market may be
overheating. Conversely, widespread caution is often taken as
evidence that stock prices are well grounded and not forming a
bubble.
"The market climbs a wall of worry and if there's some
bearishness out there it means there's potential buying power on
the sidelines that could come back into the market," said David
Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston,
where he helps oversee $815 billion in assets under management.
Indeed, individual investors have pulled $56 billion from
U.S. equity funds in the past 26 weeks, according to EPFR
Global, which tracks fund-flow data.
The relative uptick in optimism detected in the latest AAII
survey comes as Greek and euro zone officials make last-ditch
efforts to avert a debt default, with a key meeting set for
Saturday.
Wall Street's reaction ahead of previous deadlines in Greek
negotiations has been muted compared to European financial
markets, but with Greece at risk of missing a crucial repayment
to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, some U.S.
investors are increasingly wary.
"We're coming up on zero hour for this crisis and it may
well be that a number of investors will prefer to wait on the
sidelines for the dust to settle," said Alan Gayle, senior
investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta,
Georgia, which has $50 billion in assets under management.
While Greece's financial instability and the possibility
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon raise interest rates
remain risks, Gayle, Joy and others said they still expect U.S.
stocks to go higher over the medium term.
Several data points next week will give fresh reads on the
health of U.S. consumers in June as the Fed weighs when to
increase rates.
On Thursday, Labor Department data is expected to show
nonfarm payrolls increased by 232,000 in June, with the
unemployment rate edging down to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in
May. Consumer confidence is due on Tuesday and domestic car
sales are due on Wednesday.
"The production side of the economy is doing okay," said
Joy. "It's the consumer sector that's most important for us
right now. And of course, Greece."
The strengthening economy suggests the Fed could raise
interest rates this year even as inflation remains well below
the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target. Many economists expect
a rate hike in September.
The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq hit all-time highs in
recent months, with markets bouncing back and forth in a limited
range since around February as many investors fixate on the Fed.
Trading might be brisker than usual on Monday and Tuesday as
some pension funds and mutual funds buy and sell shares to
rebalance their portfolios ahead of the end of the quarter.
U.S. markets will be closed on Friday ahead of the Fourth of
July holiday.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Edited by Linda Stern and Meredith Mazzilli)
Meredith Mazzilli)