(Adds byline, market reaction to Greek referendum)

By Caroline Valetkevitch and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 5 The overwhelming Greek rejection of a bailout is likely to boost market uncertainly, weaken the euro and trigger a stocks selloff in the near term as investors assess how the European Central Bank works to stop contagion spreading from Greece.

After Sunday's vote in which 60 percent of Greeks voted 'No' in a referendum asking them to accept terms of a bailout, a joint European response may take days.

The European Central Bank will hold a conference call Monday morning but may be reluctant to increase emergency lending to Greek banks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande are scheduled to meet in Paris later on Monday.

Greece faces a July 20 deadline to repay the ECB a 3.5 billion euro bond.

The reaction on financial markets is poised to be more severe than a week ago on June 29, when euro zone stocks fell as much as 4 percent and Wall Street slid 2 percent, said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

"European stocks are likely to open sharply lower, as will bund yields and Treasury yields. Credit spreads will widen, the dollar will strengthen along with gold," Joy said.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said investors should brace for a major global equity selloff. "Yes, you will see one. With the extent and duration a function of whether the ECB steps in with new anti-contagion measures."

U.S. S&P index futures on Sunday afternoon opened about 1.5 percent lower, while futures on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note opened 0.87 percent higher.

Since losses will be taken one way or another, it would better for Europe to provide Greece with realistic debt forgiveness than allow an uncontrolled unwinding and exit from the euro, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"I expect markets will trade off due to the new level of uncertainty, and no risk has been priced in," O'Rourke said.

The risks to European growth are to the downside and the euro zone could experience considerable financial distress in coming weeks and months, Neville Hill, head of European economics at Credit Suisse AG said on a call with investors.

A Greek exit from the euro, which now looks more probable, coupled with slower European growth and a likely collapse of the Greek banking system could also keep the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in September, Hill said.

Adding to investor uncertainty is the roll-out by Chinese officials of an unprecedented series of steps over the weekend to prevent a full-blown stock market crash that would threaten the world's second largest economy.

In an extraordinary weekend of policy moves, brokerages and fund managers vowed to buy massive amounts of stocks, helped by China's state-backed margin finance company, which in turn would be aided by a direct line of liquidity from the central bank.

However, Wall Street may see a safe-haven bid that gains a boost from the rock-bottom levels analysts have forecast for second-quarter U.S. corporate earnings.

Analysts' estimates have been cut sharply since the start of the year on concerns a strong dollar will crimp profits of U.S. multinationals and expectations that energy company earnings will drop for a third straight quarter because of low oil prices.

With Alcoa Inc set to kick off earnings season next week, investors are eyeing a 3 percent projected drop in benchmark S&P 500 earnings from a year ago, which would be the first profit decline since the third quarter of 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, a similarly dismal forecast from analysts for first-quarter earnings proved overly pessimistic, and S&P 500 companies ended up with a profit gain of 2.2 percent.

That has persuaded some strategists to expect similar good news in some sectors in the second quarter, which may well provide a boost to Wall Street.

"If profits surprise to the upside, which is what I think they're going to do, that is basically going to convince people we don't have a negative growth problem, that things are better than feared, and that should be positive for stocks," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Golub added he expects "massive beats" again in the energy sector in the second quarter, mirroring a pattern seen in the first period.

Excluding the energy sector, S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 4.9 percent from a year ago.

U.S. companies themselves have offered dismal outlooks for earnings, with negative forecasts for the second quarter outpacing positive ones by a ratio of 4-to-1, compared with 5.7- to-1 in the first quarter, according Thomson Reuters.

The grim expectations have been blamed on the impact of a strong greenback, even though a U.S. dollar index declined 2.9 percent in the second quarter, following a 9 percent jump in the first. A stronger dollar makes it harder for U.S. companies to compete overseas.

"I think FX (foreign exchange) has been more of a headwind than we anticipated," AutoDesk Chief Executive Officer Carl Bass said in a May 19 conference call with analysts. (Additional reporting by Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew; Editing by Linda Stern, Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)