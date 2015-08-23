(Corrects second paragraph to clarify that Chile's economy is
weak, but not in recession)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Aug 21 The steep selloff that pushed
down the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index five percent over
three days may say more about the outlook for emerging markets
than U.S. companies in the fourth quarter, fund managers and
analysts say.
China's economic slowdown, recessions and weak growth in
Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile, and a
breakdown in commodity prices - combined with a thinly-traded
market as many investors become more focused on tide charts than
trading terminals - are prompting traders to overlook improving
U.S. economic data, said Alan Gayle, portfolio manager at
RidgeWorth Investments.
"There's a great deal of nervousness around the weakness in
China, and that's overshadowing the fact that the U.S. economy
is sound and the European Union economy is firming," he said.
Sales of existing U.S. homes rose in July to their highest
level since 2007. U.S. auto sales, meanwhile, are on track for
their best year in a decade.
Attention will return to those domestic metrics as the
Federal Reserve begins its annual meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, next week. Investors will be looking for any signs that
the central bank is increasingly worried about global issues or
whether it is going ahead with what had been a widely-expected
interest rate hike in September.
The Fed has said its decision to raise rates will depend on
data such as an improving jobs market and housing market. Should
the Fed signal that it plans to raise rates, investor sentiment
towards the United States and emerging markets may further
diverge.
Minutes released Wednesday of the central bank's most recent
meeting revealed Fed officials were concerned about "recent
decreases in oil prices and the possibility of adverse
spillovers from slower economic growth in China," a detail which
helped spark the selling.
At the same time, North Korea put its troops on war footing
Friday after South Korea rejected an ultimatum to halt
anti-Pyongyang broadcasts. The prospect of war, or signs of more
global worries, could further dampen U.S. stocks in the week
ahead.
The slowdown in China and other emerging markets such as
Brazil is hurting commodity-related companies, but it is not
enough to affect either 2015 or 2016 earnings estimates for the
S&P 500 as a whole, said Gina Martin Adams, equity strategist at
Wells Fargo. Second-quarter earnings rose 0.1 percent from a
year earlier, an improvement from the expected decline of 3.4
percent.
Low energy costs should benefit consumer discretionary
companies, which Martin Adams expects to grow earnings by 12
percent for the year, up from her previous forecast of 8
percent.
Mutual fund managers are also making bets on U.S. companies
that get the majority of their revenues from the domestic
market. The average large-cap fund is overweight in U.S.-focused
companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, railroad Union
Pacific Corp, American Express Co, and Comcast
Corp, according to research by Goldman Sachs.
Martin Adams estimates the S&P 500 will reach 2,222 over the
next 12 months, an 11 percent gain from the 1,997 the index
reached on midday Friday, after commodity prices bottom and
earnings improve.
"The direction of the market is ultimately higher," she
said.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)