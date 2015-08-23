(Adds trading of U.S. stock index futures in paragraph 4)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Aug 23 The steep and accelerating
selloff that pushed the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
into its worst week in almost four years may say more about the
outlook for emerging markets than the U.S. companies in the S&P,
fund managers and analysts say.
China's economic slowdown, recessions and weak economies in
Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile and a
breakdown in commodity prices are prompting traders to overlook
improving U.S. economic data, said Alan Gayle, portfolio manager
at RidgeWorth Investments.
"There's a great deal of nervousness around the weakness in
China, and that's overshadowing the fact that the U.S. economy
is sound and the European Union economy is firming," he said.
As U.S. stock index futures opened for trading on Sunday,
they suggested that a moderate decline would continue Monday
morning. S&P 500 and Dow Jones index futures were
down about 0.8 percent shortly before 20:30 GMT, while Nasdaq
index futures traded down about 0.7 percent.
On Sunday, stocks in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East
markets fell sharply, the latest to react to declining oil
prices and a weaker China, though some investors
suggested the global selloff was overdone.
"The classic combination of contagion and market overshoots
is brewing," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz
SE, told Reuters Friday, noting that U.S. economic
indicators were diverging from others.
Wall Street may pull back from that international focus at
midweek, as the Federal Reserve begins its annual meeting in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Investors will be looking for any signs that the central
bank is increasingly worried about global issues or whether it
is going ahead with what had been a widely-expected interest
rate hike in September. U.S. and emerging markets stocks could
diverge.
The Fed has said its decision to raise rates will depend on
data such as an improving jobs market and housing market. In the
U.S., sales of existing U.S. homes rose in July to their highest
level since 2007. U.S. auto sales, meanwhile, are on track for
their best year in a decade.
Minutes released Wednesday of the central bank's most
recent meeting revealed Fed officials were concerned about
"recent decreases in oil prices and the possibility of adverse
spillovers from slower economic growth in China," a detail which
helped spark the selling.
On Sunday, North Korea and South Korea were in late night
talks to ease tensions that brought the two to the brink of
armed conflict. The prospect of war, or signs of
more global worries, could further dampen U.S. stocks in the
week ahead.
The slowdown in China and other emerging markets such as
Brazil is hurting commodity-related companies, but it is not
enough to affect either 2015 or 2016 earnings estimates for the
S&P 500 as a whole, said Gina Martin Adams, equity strategist at
Wells Fargo. Second-quarter earnings rose 0.1 percent from a
year earlier, an improvement from the expected decline of 3.4
percent.
Low energy costs should benefit consumer discretionary
companies, which Martin Adams expects to grow earnings by 12
percent for the year, up from her previous forecast of 8
percent.
Mutual fund managers are also making bets on U.S. companies
that get the majority of their revenues from the domestic
market. The average large-cap fund is overweight in U.S.-focused
companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, railroad Union
Pacific Corp, American Express Co, and Comcast
Corp, according to research by Goldman Sachs.
Martin Adams estimates the S&P 500 will reach 2,222 over the
next 12 months, an 11 percent gain from the 1,997 the index
reached on midday Friday, after commodity prices bottom and
earnings improve.
"The direction of the market is ultimately higher," she
said.
