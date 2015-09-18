By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The Federal Reserve's decision
not to hike interest rates may have brought renewed volatility
and a stock market selloff, but it also carved out breathing
room for a couple of sectors: dividend payers and housing
stocks.
With 10-year Treasuries now yielding around 2.14 percent,
the 2.2 percent dividend yield of the overall S&P 500 should
appeal to income-hungry investors who are convinced interest
rates will stay low for a while.
Some sectors' yields are much higher. Telecommunication
services companies are yielding 5.35 percent, for example.
Utilities and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have
gained ground since the Fed announced its decision. The S&P
utility index, though down slightly on Friday, was the
best-performing sector since the Fed announcement.
"We could be in a lower-for-longer environment, and ... some
of the stocks that have yield components, whether it's REITs or
utilities and other dividend stocks that have sold off, maybe
those will eventually find a footing here and get some flow,"
said Stephen Gutch, senior portfolio manager at Federated
Investors in Rochester, New York.
"They're fairly valued for a higher-rate environment, so I
think they're attractive right now."
Since they compete with bonds, big dividend-paying stocks
have benefited in recent years from the ultra-low interest rate
environment, with the S&P utility index registering a 24.3
percent gain in 2014, the best of any S&P sector.
But this year, utilities have retreated as Treasury yields
rose on the prospect of a Fed rate hike. With the Fed now
holding off, the sector may fall back into favor.
"When I look at utilities that are yielding in the 4-percent
range, I think they're priced for what I'd call a normal 10-year
Treasury yield - call it 4 or 5 percent - because with utilities
you're still going to get some earnings growth," said Josh
Peters, director of equity income strategy at Morningstar. "I'd
have a similar take on REITs."
Although dividend payers provide a certain measure of
protection in volatile markets, they are by no means sheltered
from the market's ups and downs. Volatility most likely will
stick around, analysts say, as investors reassess the prospects
for interest rates and global economic growth.
"We believe we have moved from a market where one should
simply buy the dips, to one in which one ought to also sell
rallies," Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York, wrote in a research note.
Another area of the market that could benefit from the
low-for-longer rate environment is the housing sector, with
prospects of continuing low rates helping mortgage seekers.
As the jobs market and income growth improve, demand for
housing should rise as well, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
Thursday.
Housing shares have outperformed the broader market this
year, with the PHLX housing index up 10.9 percent,
compared with the S&P 500's decline of 4.5 percent.
Next week, reports on existing and new home sales could move
stocks like Lennar or PulteGroup.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)