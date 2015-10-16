Oct 16 U.S. housing stocks could be in for a
boost if September data due out next week confirms strength that
market watchers expect.
Home buyers returned from summer vacations to lower mortgage
rates and increasing rents, and may have moved back into the
market after staying away in August. Shares in the sector fell
in mid-to-late September after August data missed expectations.
The NAHB (National Association of Homebuilders) housing
market index measuring seller sentiment is due out Monday, to be
followed during the week by data that includes building permits
and housing starts, mortgages, and home prices and sales.
While the PHLX index of housing stocks has risen more
than 6.4 percent so far this year, it has fallen 3.6 percent in
the last month. The index fell 9.9 percent from Sept. 16 to
Sept. 29, the week when August data was released.
Strength in June and July housing data may have boosted
investor expectations to unrealistic levels for August,
typically a slower month for housing, according to Susan
Maklari, housing equities analyst at UBS in New York.
Since the Labor Day holiday in early September, Maklari has
seen signs of improvement in channel checks around the country.
"You're going to see growth year-over-year coming through.
It's probably going to be in line with what people would expect
for September, maybe a little bit better than that," she said.
Maklari cited strength in western U.S. markets such as
California, where the technology sector is boosting employment
and salaries. Weaker markets include the Washington D.C. area,
where stringent government spending is causing uncertainty among
potential home buyers. In Texas sales have weakened for homes in
the $350,000 and above range, but demand is strong for homes
priced at $200,000 and below, according to the analyst.
Mortgage rate increases in both June and July, when rates
for 30-year fixed-rate loans were at 4.25 percent, likely helped
to dampen sales in August, according to Sameer Samana, global
quantitative strategist at Wells Fargo in St. Louis. But he
noted that the rate has since come down to 3.88 percent, which
could influence people who were close to but on the fence about
buying a home.
"That's one of the things that could lead to an upside
surprise in next week's numbers," said Samana.
Many potential buyers also closely listen to comments by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. economy and
short-term interest rates. Since many economists had expected a
rate increase announcement on Sept. 17, this may have encouraged
some buyers anxious to lock in a lower rate, said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
Not everyone is as upbeat. There has been a noticeable
uptick in options traders' appetite for owning protection on the
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF, down 2 percent from mid-June.
But even an eventual increase in rates may not dim housing
prospects quickly, if it is accompanied by positive talk from
the Fed, said Samana.
"If they come out with a confident positive message when
they start to raise interest rates a lot of folks might take
that as a sign of confidence, he said.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew and Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky)