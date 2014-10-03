By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 A positive vibe returned to the
U.S. stock market Friday, leaving some to wonder if, after two
weeks of losses, the latest selloff scare was over. The best
clues may come from what happens to low-quality corporate bonds.
The most recent decline in the S&P 500 marks the third time
in six months that the market has looked wobbly and threatened a
significant reversal. Each time, so far, it has bounced back
quickly.
But what has some investors most worried this time around is
the recent, notable underperformance in junk bonds in the past
few months. In the past this has been a precursor to bearishness
in the equity market.
High-yield corporate bond spreads, the premium
investors get for purchasing low quality corporate debt as
opposed to benchmark U.S. Treasuries, have been
increasing steadily since late June. A widening spread means
their performance is lagging higher-quality bonds.
The spread has since widened by more than 100 basis points,
according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch data. Previous spikes
of this magnitude have preceded pullbacks in the S&P 500, and
the greater the selloff in high-yield debt, the worse the
outcome was for stocks.
"Spreads are widening and it's certainly not a good time for
equities. It doesn't have to be a terrible time, but it's
telling you people are on the margin taking risk off," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer of Multi-Asset Strategies and
Solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.
He said that while reduced liquidity in the high-yield bond
market could exaggerate the moves in spreads, the overall signal
is of a marked shift in sentiment.
"I do think (the spread) has some information in terms of
risk appetite and how people see economic growth," Zemsky said.
High yield most recently started widening against Treasuries
beginning on June 23, when the S&P 500 was around 1,960, with
the peak set earlier this week at an increase of 116 basis
points. The S&P closed the week at 1,967.90 while the yield
spread tightened slightly to 107 basis points.
The last time such a shift in spreads started was in May
2013, and it preceded a near 6 percent fall in the S&P.
Weakening in junk bonds in early 2012 also preceded an S&P
downdraft between April and June 2012, when the S&P last flirted
with a 10 percent drop.
However, the move may not yet signal a market correction. As
has been the pattern in 2014, investors are content to move
money between different stock market sectors rather than flee
altogether. Small-cap shares entered a correction at one point
this week and the S&P energy sector fell 13 percent from their
2014 peak, but investors piled into the healthcare sector
, which hit a lifetime record early last week.
In April 2011, high yield spreads began widening in a move
that eventually reached 450 basis points. Stocks didn't begin to
correct until the spread had moved nearly 100 basis points, but
eventually they sank nearly 20 percent.
"If you run a chart of junk spreads going back five years
this move is tiny. We've seen much, much bigger moves in junk,
and much bigger selloffs in junk in the last five years," said
Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at Rosenblatt Securities
in New York.
The current spike, he said, "did predict (the move) in
stocks, it did follow through and we're probably now reaching a
climax of panic," he said.
This is why the next move in credit spreads becomes key.
Next week is relatively light for economic data. Investors
haven't run entirely from bond markets, but have shifted funds
around. High yield funds saw an outflow of $2.3 billion in the
most recent week to Oct. 1, the most since early August,
according to Lipper, as they moved money into high-grade
corporate debt.
The focus may shift again to escalating conflicts in the
Middle East, the stubborn weakness of the European economy, or
the outcome of Hong Kong pro-democracy protests that are
challenging the authority of Beijing.
For Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, the key
lies in earnings reports, which begin in two weeks.
"If we don't get earnings corroborating the (bearish) story
being told by spreads, then I think we'll see the spreads come
in."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Martin Howell)