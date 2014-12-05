By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 With crude oil prices hitting
five-year lows, investors are scrambling to gauge the impact of
the sharp drop in petroleum costs on companies beyond the energy
sector.
Determining the effects of the decline in commodities prices
for ancillary industries is difficult. So it will be instructive
to see what kind of comments come out of a number of analyst
meetings being held in the next few weeks from major industrial
companies, some of which have substantial businesses that supply
the energy industry.
On Monday, Dover Corp, which develops pumps and
sensors used in oil and gas extraction, will hold an analyst
day. Its shares have fallen 9 percent in the last eight trading
sessions.
"In the next couple of quarters, should drilling and the
build-out of infrastructure slow down, these are the guys that
are going to get hit," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Goldman Sachs pointed out in a note this week that some big
manufacturers have significant exposure to the oil and gas
industry. Dover's annual report notes that its energy business
comprises about a quarter of its annual sales, and its annual
report last year said it expected to continue expanding.
"It could be early for a number of these companies to
announce or speculate on how the decline in oil prices has
impacted or will impact their results, either positively or
negatively," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
Energy earnings expectations have continued to crater. On
Monday, the fourth-quarter estimate was for a year-over-year
decline of 11.2 percent for S&P energy stocks. By Friday, that
had dropped to 14.7 percent decline, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Whether the drop in energy prices will have an
effect on other sectors is yet unclear.
Sector behemoths Honeywell and General Electric
have a 15 percent exposure to oil and gas each while
United Technologies, also with an upcoming analyst day
next week, is "less tied to oil trends," according to Goldman
Sachs.
Honeywell and GE will have analyst days the week after next.
Volatility in GE's shares has been lower than usual of late,
which means anything unusual out of the company could affect the
stock.
The same goes for Honeywell, whose shares Goldman notes have
moved, on average, 3.4 percent after its last seven fiscal
outlook calls, compared with an average 1.9 percent move after
its last eight earnings releases.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by
Leslie Adler)