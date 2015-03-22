(Repeats Friday story, with no change, to additional clients)
By Noel Randewich
March 22 Investors enjoying near-record levels
for major stock indexes will scrutinize housing data and other
economic indicators in the coming week for hints about the
timing of U.S. interest rate hikes to see if the rally will
continue.
Concern about the Federal Reserve's path of rate increases
and the soaring U.S. dollar have resulted in big swings in the
S&P 500 on a daily basis, even though overall expectations for
volatility remain low.
Bolstered by reduced expectations of approaching rate hikes,
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite came close to
record closing highs on Friday.
"Any piece of economic data that speaks to the pace of job
creation or inflation will be watched very closely. That's the
driver," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
That makes economic updates due in the next few days all the
more important, strategists say, including February new home
sales on Tuesday and February durable goods orders on Wednesday.
With Wall Street bracing for the first Fed rate hike since
2006, the S&P 500 on average this year has fluctuated 24 points
per session, its most volatile since December 2011, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
After U.S. consumer prices in January fell their furthest in
six years due to low gasoline prices, Tuesday's February
Consumer Price Index is expected to be up 0.2 percent, according
to a Reuters poll.
The U.S. economy's growth prospects and the outlook for rate
hikes have also been clouded by the strong dollar. The
greenback's 20 percent surge over a year has caused about 50
companies to reduce earnings expectations for the first quarter,
and more could be on the way.
On Friday, the dollar was off 1.5 percent against a
basket of major currencies and registered its biggest weekly
decline since 2011.
Expectations for first-quarter earnings are already off to a
poor start. For every company that has pre-announced earnings
above Wall Street's expectations, 5.5 others have pre-announced
below expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. That's
the worst ratio since the same point of time in the first
quarter of 2014, when the ratio was 7.2 to 1.
Investors also worry about falling oil prices
and how much of the recent drop is attributable to global
economic weakness as opposed to oversupply. Energy companies
account for 8 percent of the earnings of S&P 500 companies but
volatile crude prices reverberate across the economy.
Some investors worry that consumers are not spending money
freed up by lower gasoline prices on more goods and services.
"They're saving it or paying down debt," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama. "That's why everyone is nervous."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)