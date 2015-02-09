(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
text)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Feb 6 The good news from Friday's jobs
report may already be reflected in the prices of the smallest
U.S. stocks.
With nearly all of their revenue coming from the United
States, the companies in the Russell 2000 should be the
most obvious beneficiaries of a growing U.S. economy.
Yet fund managers and analysts warn that small-cap stocks
already trade at valuations high above long-term averages, even
after significantly lagging large-company shares in 2014. This
could put a cap on further gains.
"Small-cap companies have something of an advantage in this
economy. But investors have figured that out," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New
York.
Companies in the Russell 2000 look expensive compared with
their history, said Steven DeSanctis, an analyst at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, in a Feb. 3 note to clients.
The trailing price-to-earnings ratio of the index is at
22.7, which is 40 percent more than its long-term average of
16.2. Its price-to-sales ratio of 1.6 is nearly 67 percent
higher than its long-term average.
High valuations already appear to be cutting in to returns,
DeSanctis said. The Russell 2000 is up 11.9 percent over the
last 12 months, compared with a 16.7 percent gain in the
large-cap Standard & Poor's 500 index over that time.
Year to date, both indexes are up less than 1 percent.
Still, Steven Raineri, the lead portfolio manager of the
Franklin All-Cap Value fund, increased his stake in
small-company stocks by 25 percent over the last year in part
because of signs of improvement in the housing market and in
consumer confidence. Overall, multi-cap fund managers increased
their stake in small-cap stocks 10 percent over the same time,
according to Morningstar data.
"We're happy if there's a disconnect and we can find
companies we like at prices we're comfortable with," Raineri
said.
He has been adding to his holdings in companies such as
Gibraltar Industries Inc, a $500 million market-cap
company that makes mailboxes and other products used in the
construction of housing developments, and Griffon Corp,
an $813 million market-cap company that manufactures garage
doors and landscaping products. Both companies derive 70 percent
or more of their revenue from the United States, according to
Thomson Reuters.
Overall, in the last five years, 81.3 percent of revenue for
Russell 2000 companies came from the United States, compared
with 64.3 percent of revenue for S&P 500 companies, according to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 257,000 last month, the Labor
Department said Friday, well above forecasts.
The dollar index rose slightly more than 1 percent on the news.
Raineri said that he is more concerned about the dollar
continuing to rise quickly than higher share prices for
small-cap stocks. A rapid jump in the dollar could be a sign
that investors are seeking safety, and could draw investors away
from small-cap stocks, he said.
"If the dollar gets too strong too fast, it's going to be
taken as a sign of the global economy weakening," he said.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; editing
by Matthew Lewis)