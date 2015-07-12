(Repeats July 10 item with no change to text)
By David Randall and Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 10 As companies in the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 begin to release lackluster second quarter
results, rich valuations threaten to keep the U.S. stock market
spinning in place.
At 16.5 times forward estimates, the S&P 500, up less than 2
percent for the year to date through midday Friday, is about 10
percent more expensive than its historic average of 15,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates. While still well below
the 24.5 ratio at the height of the dot-com era bubble in 1999,
the price to earnings multiple recently hit its highest level
since 2004.
At a time when corporate earnings are expected to show a
decline of 3 percent in the most recent quarter, this has
prompted more fund managers to head for European or Japanese
stocks that trade at lower prices and may offer better returns
in the year ahead.
"The question isn't whether valuations are above average but
by how much. Overseas they've still got a long runway in terms
of earnings potential," said David Francis, co-manager of the
$1.7 billion Thrivent Large Cap Fund.
Francis now has 58 percent of his portfolio on U.S. stocks,
a drop of nearly 30 percentage points from the 86 percent of
assets he held in the United States in 2012.
Overall, the average international fund tracked by Lipper
has dropped its average holdings of U.S. stocks by slightly more
than 2 percent over the last year, in favor of less-expensive
markets such as Europe and Japan.
Funds that have moved to either market have been rewarded,
with the Euro Stoxx 600 posting a gain of 11.2 percent for the
year to date and the Nikkei index up 13.3 percent over the same
time.
REASONS FOR BULLISHNESS
The call for moving to overseas markets based on valuation
alone is not clear cut, however.
While the Euro Stoxx 600 trades at a less expensive 14.9
times forward earnings, it has been cheaper than the S&P 500
since mid-2002 and the two are currently closer than has been
typical over the last five years, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Abnormally low interest rates and core inflation in the U.S.
are distorting valuation metrics, said Phil Orlando, a senior
portfolio manager at Federated Investors who oversees its Global
Allocation fund. Orlando still expects the S&P 500 to rally 13
percent from its current level this year, in part because he
sees the overall economy growing faster than analysts predict.
"Folks who say that stocks are fairly or over valued now are
just looking at one metric of P/E based on history, but they are
ignoring the fact that interest rates and inflation are about 65
percent below where they normally are. When those two are low,
the P/E should naturally be higher," Orlando said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Rodrigo Campos; editing by
Linda Stern and Chizu Nomiyama)